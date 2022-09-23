Law entrance paper leaks: Dissolve General Legal Council immediately — Dafeamekpor

A copy of the question paper for Part 1 students is said to have been shared on some social media platforms before the time it was scheduled to be written.

The body which oversees Ghana School of Law examinations, the Independent Examinations Body, has four pages with two questions that candidates are expected to answer.

This is not the first time question papers leaked on social media which Ghanaians have called on the examination body to investigate.

Pulse Ghana

In July this year, the Independent Examinations Body came under huge criticism following the failure of some 499 students who sat for the entrance exams.

The 499 law students, who were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law for allegedly failing the entrance examination, were admitted in March 2022.

Rockson Dafeamekopr adding his voice to the leaked examination papers has called on the government to dissolve the General Legal Council.

In a statement, the MP who doubles as a member of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs said "The more these instances are recorded, the more it raises questions about the body responsible for the examinations. The more also, it raises panic among students and the general public who are interested in receiving professional legal education including critics of the Council.