Lawyers for #FixTheCountry finally secure bail for Kaaka’s brother Iddi Mohammed

After many months of being in detention, a convener of the #FixTheCountry, Olive Barker-Vormawor, has disclosed that lawyers for the movement have finally secured bail for the suspect, while efforts were underway to meet the bail conditions.

Iddi has been granted a GHC100,000 and is expected to provide two sureties, according to Barker-Vormawor, who himself regained freedom just a few days ago after his arrest and a subsequent charge of treason felony following a Facebook post in which he said that he was going to stage a coup if the controversial e-levy was passed.

He bemoaned how the Attorney-General’s office had not yet initiated the trial of the suspect but kept him in detention for close to a whole year.

"Earlier today, Our lawyers secured bail, for Iddi Mohammed; the brother of Kaaka who was falsely arrested in connection with the murder of Kaaka.

"For nearly a year, he was been sent to a court without jurisdiction to consider him for bail. All this has come at great cost to his family. They must now raise 100,000 cedis and provide two sureties, to enable him fulfill bail conditions.

"It’s been nearly a year. The Attorney-General’s Department has not began his trial. The AGs and the police have made no noticeable steps towards finding the persons who killed Kaaka.