Lawyers form new association to rival Ghana Bar Association

However, the GBA has come under scrutiny in recent years, with some of its members criticising the association’s operations.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, some lawyers have formed a breakaway professional body called the Law Society of Ghana (Limited By Guarantee, LBG).

Pulse Ghana

A photo of the certificate of incorporation was shared by the website, with the company bearing the registration number CG012690222 and tax identification number (TIN) as C0061614130.

The certificate of corporation, which was signed by the registrar of companies, reads: “I hereby certify that Law Society of Ghana LBG is this day incorporated under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and that the liability of its members is limited by guarantee.

“Given under my hand and official seal at Accra, the 28th day of February 2022.”