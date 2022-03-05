For many years, the GBA has been the only professional association under which all lawyers in the country are affiliated to.
Lawyers form new association to rival Ghana Bar Association
Some Ghanaian lawyers have reportedly formed and registered a new professional body to rival the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).
However, the GBA has come under scrutiny in recent years, with some of its members criticising the association’s operations.
According to a report by Asaase Radio, some lawyers have formed a breakaway professional body called the Law Society of Ghana (Limited By Guarantee, LBG).
A photo of the certificate of incorporation was shared by the website, with the company bearing the registration number CG012690222 and tax identification number (TIN) as C0061614130.
The certificate of corporation, which was signed by the registrar of companies, reads: “I hereby certify that Law Society of Ghana LBG is this day incorporated under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and that the liability of its members is limited by guarantee.
“Given under my hand and official seal at Accra, the 28th day of February 2022.”
It remains to be seen how the GBA will react to the latest development. The GBA currently has 7,411 members, of which about 3,000 practice in Ghana.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh