Leader of Nima-Mamobi bloody clash arrested

The police administration had set aside a GHS20,000 reward for information that lead to the arrest of the leaders of the two rival gangs behind the mass violence.

Two rival gangs engaged in reckless gun firing and the use of machetes to attack one another in an alleged territorial supremacy battle, leaving many people injured.

The leader of the first rival gang involved in the riots, Ibrahim Hussain alias Kumodzi, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Pulse Ghana

Leader of the ‘Kumodzi group’, was admitted to bail on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 together with 3 other suspects.

The 3 other suspects include Aziz Suleman, Zakari Mohammed aka Miller and Farouk Dawda aka Omoni.