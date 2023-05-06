Names present include Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, King Mswati III of Eswatini, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and Liberia’s George Weah among others.
Leaders from Africa arrive for coronation of King Charles III
African leaders have arrived in London for the coronation of King Charles III happening today Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.
Recommended articles
Ghana's Asantehene of the Ashanti kingdom is also present together with his wife in London to witness the coronation.
Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute will represent President Paul Biya at the event, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum will also be attending the royal event while Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara will be represented by his deputy Tiémoko Meyliet Koné.
King Charles ascended the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh