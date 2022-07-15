Leave the NDC out of your incompetence – Ato Forson slams Dr. Bawumia

In a press conference in Accra, Dr. Forson said the economic turmoil the country is currently facing is due to the incompetence of the Vice President.

“In April this year, the same Dr. Bawumia, told the whole nation that the Economic Management Team under his chairmanship had put in place adequate measures to prevent the nation from going for an IMF programme. Today, Ghana is back to the IMF not even in good shape, but in dire economic situation. Is this not a spite of the Vice President’s assurance?” he quizzed.

Pulse Ghana

“You will agree that we are not in normal times. Indeed, we are in very perilous moments; we are in uncharted waters; there are difficult moments ahead and so, what we expect from the head of the Economic Management Team is some modicum of respect, honesty, integrity, and above all seriousness when it comes to governance and the issue of the economy. This is not the time for theatre comedy, and obviously not the time for IT jocular pranks. We are tired of the monotonous blame game on former President Mahama.”

Ato Forson at the press conference said: “Rather than taking responsibility and building consensus to tackle the excruciating and untold hardships the people of Ghana are currently facing, Dr. Bawumia rather chose to resort to the frivolous and unsubstantiated blame game.”

He advised Dr. Bawumia to accord the office he occupies the respect it deserves.

“The office of the Vice-President is a serious office and must be treated as such. He cannot metamorphose into a propaganda poster boy, thus serving as a conduit for peddling falsehoods.”