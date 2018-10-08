Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - Health Service boss


Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men who play

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and there’s much more to conquering this disease than wearing pink.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has advised husbands who play with their wives' breast to stop.

He also advised them to desist from sucking the breast because it belongs to the kids.

"What actually help in reducing the risk of your wives getting breast cancer is not about sucking or playing with it alone. But if your kids are breastfeeding, leave if for them. When you suck it at this stage you are likely going to make it difficult for the kids to feed on. The breast is for the kids," Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare said as part of this year's breast cancer awareness in October.

READ MORE: How to self-examine yourself thoroughly for breast cancer

In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he stated that men also contribute to breast cancer in women.

"Men must avoid biting nipple and duct of the breast," he added.

play

 

About breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and there's much more to conquering this disease than wearing pink.

Worldwide, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed life-threatening cancer in women. In less-developed countries, it is the leading cause of cancer death in women, surpassed only by lung cancer in advanced worlds.

READ MORE: 5 foods to help prevent breast cancer

Many people with early breast cancers are without symptoms.

The exact cause of breast cancer is not known; however, studies have identified a number of risk factors associated with an increased risk of a woman developing breast cancer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Beyond Aid: We'll welcome anyone prepared to invest in Ghana - Nana Addo Ghana Beyond Aid We'll welcome anyone prepared to invest in Ghana - Nana Addo
Forest Degradation: Sanction shoot-to-kill to combat illegal chainsaw operators - Sir John Forest Degradation Sanction shoot-to-kill to combat illegal chainsaw operators - Sir John
Crime: The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol list Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol list
Good Old Days: Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing College Good Old Days Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at Lancing College
Vigilantism: ‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack  Vigilantism ‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack 
Remodelling Accra: Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner to ‘redevelop Accra’ Remodelling Accra Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner to ‘redevelop Accra’

Recommended Videos

Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study Local News Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study
Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints



Top Articles

1 Photo of the Week Ghana police vs Melania Trump's securitybullet
2 Remodelling Accra Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner to...bullet
3 Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol listbullet
4 Last Journey Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe's funeralbullet
5 Menzgold Saga Menzgold customers threaten to consult 'Nogokpo'bullet
6 Good Old Days Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at...bullet
7 Ambition I’ll give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming – Mahamabullet
8 In Accra ‘Okada’ riders apprehend hit-and-run driver in Accrabullet
9 Immigration How to apply for the 2020 US Visa lotterybullet
10 Butt Enhancement Top 5 cosmetic surgeries Ghanaians...bullet

Related Articles

Abortion 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017
Tragedy Injections kills 4 people in Eastern Region
Myth Sucking of breasts doesn't prevent breast cancer - Doctor
Health Check Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian teenage girls
35th Anniversary Agyinasare fêtes the poor
Caution Don’t squeeze breast like mango or orange - Doctor entreats men
Sex Talk Delay first sexual experience - Gynaecologist advises girls
Breast Cancer Ghana needs '1-District, 1-Breast Care Centre' - Otiko
Health Alert Arrest and prosecute advertisers of unproven drugs and services - GMA
Hospitals In Ghana EOCO investigating nationwide breakdown of MRI machines

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
7 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
8 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm
In Brong-Ahafo Suspected car snatchers arrested in Brong-Ahafo
Housing deficit Govt to partner private sector to reduce housing deficit
Melania Trump received flowers during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on October 2
Recap Melania Trump’s visit, Asiedu Nketia, Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe and other major stories of the week
X
Advertisement