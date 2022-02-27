Lecturers votes won't change the suspension of the strike

He, however, noted that if most of its members vote for the rejection of the suspension of the strike action, the National Executives Committee would meet to schedule another date for strike action.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Prof Nunoo stated that the suspension of the strike action is necessary to allow UTAG to negotiate with the government.

“Per our UTAG constitution mainly, once a strike action is suspended, we have to go back to classrooms and go back to teaching. So whether a campus votes against the suspension or for the suspension, all of us would go back to the classrooms and go back to teaching.

At the end of the referendum, we would collate the results and at the end of the collation, if the majority of the members say they want us to continue with the strike action, then an extraordinary meeting of the National Executives Committee would have to be constituted to determine the date for the next strike action, so that is the case,” he noted.

He said if negotiations between UTAG and the government yields positive results, strike action would not be needed.

“For us, the most important thing in all of this is that if the conditions of service of the university teacher are improved, then there wouldn’t be any need for us to be on strike.