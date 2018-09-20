Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi tasks government


Wee Legality Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on government

“I am an advocate for it. So that’s my bias; I am for it...We have what they call social and recreational, that is one leg. I am not for that. There’s a research and medicinal. I am for that", he claimed.

  • Published:
Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi tasks government play

Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi tasks government

Ace broadcast journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi has called on the Akufo-Addo led government to legalise Indian hemp in Ghana.

He claims, as a country, we are losing out on the benefits marijuana brings with its illegality.

The 2016 GJA Journalist of the Year said marijuana is useful for medicinal and research purposes, and when put into good use will be a great avenue for socio-economic development.

The use of marijuana or cannabis, popularly known as wee or the devil's tobacco is against the laws of the country and any person caught in contact with it is dealt with in the court of law.

READ ALSO: Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame Sefa Kayi

“I am an advocate for it. So that’s my bias; I am for it...We have what they call social and recreational, that is one leg. I am not for that. There’s a research and medicinal. I am for that", he claimed.

"Unfortunately, in our growing up and everything; it’s been social and recreational we’ve looking at. So, we’re programmed to see it as a bad thing but the research and medicinal is a completely different era”.

Over the past few years, there have been a growing advocacy for a national discourse on the usefulness and possible legalization of the plant.

Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi tasks government play

Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi tasks government

 

Despite countries like Uruguay, the United Kingdom and the United States of America legalizing marijuana for its great value to the socio-economic fabric of these countries, Ghana still sees it as an illegal product which when caught, one could face a jail term of 10 years or more.

Siding with Kwame Safe Kayi, award winning journalist Kwesi Pratt also said: "Ghana will import wee in 20 years' time if it is not legalized saying "we've seen that it’s useful in the drug market. It is good for hair creams. It is good for body creams and so forth. Why are we not legalizing it? But we’re still using the Police to arrest wee farmers when the real criminals go scot free".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Multi-cultural International School: LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education Multi-cultural International School LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Murder Trial: Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case Murder Trial Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case
Fuel Hikes: Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t
Automobile Industry: Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia Automobile Industry Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia
Licensure: GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers Licensure GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers
Plea: Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explains Plea Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explains

Recommended Videos

Local News: Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India Local News Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India
Local News: Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital Local News Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital
Kweku Adoboli: Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation Kweku Adoboli Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation



Top Articles

1 Insensitive Government You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addobullet
2 Rogue Trader Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportationbullet
3 Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?bullet
4 Rot at BOST Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Acquitted Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freedbullet
6 Tragedy 7 students killed in road accidentbullet
7 Founders Day September 21 declared a public holidaybullet
8 KNUST Mixed 'Katanga, Conti hall' has spiritual...bullet
9 Creation Of New Regions Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of...bullet
10 Counsel Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank...bullet

Local

President  Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with ministers
Profligacy Cut down unnecessary expenditure of gov't officials - Prof. Karikari explains
Contradiction Gov't hasn't paid all NHIS debt - Service providers
NHIS
Healthcare Delivery Gov't clears NHIS inherited debt - Insurance Authority confirms
Asuogyaman residents angry after DCE blows 16K on printer
Profligate Spending Asuogyaman residents angry after DCE blows 16K on printer
X
Advertisement