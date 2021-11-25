Lesbianism: University of Professional Studies denies expulsion of two students

The school's registrar Dr. Korkyoe Anim-Wright in a statement said the Vice-Chancellor is the Chief Disciplinary Officer and all actions taken by him or her are communicated through the Registrar.

It said "Any disciplinary communication that does not follow the above procedure is not authorised by Management."

"The University further states that no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before Management for a final decision," it added.

Earlier, Pulse.com.gh reported that UPSA has sacked two of its female students from their hostel for allegedly engaging in homosexuality.

The act is in breach of Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of its Statute.

Aside from their eviction from the hostel, the management said in a notice that it may take further disciplinary actions against the students.

"Desist from sexual misconduct and observe all other rules and regulations in the Hostel as well as the Student Handbook. Any student caught infringing any of the regulations will not be spared.

"Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of the Statute of the University.