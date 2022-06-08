RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let's build the National Cathedral together to the glory of God – NPP MP Adomako Kissi

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has urged Ghanaians of all religious persuasions to voluntarily contribute to the construction of the National Cathedral.

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP for Anyaa Sowutuom

Plans for the construction of the National Cathedral continue to generate lively debate, and although the government insisted that it will be funded by the private sector and serve as a multi-purpose national edifice, some have raised concerns about its usefulness and cost.

The lawmaker underscored the importance of the Cathedral, and urged all to help build it "for Ghana and the glory of God."

"As you all know, there are efforts to build a National Cathedral. It is very important that we build the Cathedral. It is a voluntary exercise; anybody who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed, and I will contribute some more. So I encourage everybody to think about it and let’s build it. It is not for anybody. It is for Ghana and the glory of God,” Dr. Adomako said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

National Cathedral design ece-auto-gen

A voluntary, national contribution to the construction of the Cathedral would further cement Ghana’s standing as a religiously-diverse country living at peace with itself.

"Ghana is Africa's second most peaceful country, with adherents of many religions living and working together to build the nation. The construction of the Cathedral would be added further to our enviable record of peaceful co-existence," he stated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.

A National Cathedral Secretariat has since been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

The cathedral will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop, and multi-use spaces.

It will also be home to Africa’s first Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, dedicated to Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

