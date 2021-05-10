Let’s fix Ghana together - Ken Ofori-Atta appeals

He said the responsibility to make Ghana a better place should be a collective responsibility.
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has appealed to Ghanaians to complement government’s effort to fix the country.
Mr. Ofori-Atta said this in a press conference in Accra to respond to the online campaign #FixTheCountry.
He said “In extraordinary times you should expect exceptional leadership from your administration, government and truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without the collective efforts from all of us.”
“So I commend the youth for calling on government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of Ghanaian youth, echoing the president’s call to be a citizens and not a spectator.”
“You have elected us to solve the problems that face us a country, we will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”
A few days after the announcement of increase in fuel prices with accompanied tax , Ghanaians took to twitter to express their displeasure against the hardship in the country with the hash tag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW.
