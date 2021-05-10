RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let’s fix Ghana together - Ken Ofori-Atta appeals

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has appealed to Ghanaians to complement government’s effort to fix the country.

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. Pulse Ghana

He said the responsibility to make Ghana a better place should be a collective responsibility.

Recommended articles

Mr. Ofori-Atta said this in a press conference in Accra to respond to the online campaign #FixTheCountry.

He said “In extraordinary times you should expect exceptional leadership from your administration, government and truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without the collective efforts from all of us.”

“So I commend the youth for calling on government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of Ghanaian youth, echoing the president’s call to be a citizens and not a spectator.”

Ken-Ofori-Atta
Ken-Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

“You have elected us to solve the problems that face us a country, we will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”

A few days after the announcement of increase in fuel prices with accompanied tax , Ghanaians took to twitter to express their displeasure against the hardship in the country with the hash tag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

Angry youth beat soldiers to pulp

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game