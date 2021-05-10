Let’s fix Ghana together - Ken Ofori-Atta appeals

Mr. Ofori-Atta said this in a press conference in Accra to respond to the online campaign #FixTheCountry.

He said “In extraordinary times you should expect exceptional leadership from your administration, government and truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without the collective efforts from all of us.”

“So I commend the youth for calling on government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of Ghanaian youth, echoing the president’s call to be a citizens and not a spectator.”

Pulse Ghana

“You have elected us to solve the problems that face us a country, we will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”