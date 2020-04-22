The president said Ghana has to get back on track from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo made this desire known when he met leadership of the Muslim community in Ghana at the Jubilee House.

“Ghana will not always be in this situation. That cannot be the case. We have to come out of this situation.”

“As we try and put in the measures to contain the virus, we cannot overlook what lies ahead of us,” he stressed as he engaged the Muslim leaders.

President Akufo-Addo

He indicated that he called them to collate views on the way forward as he had met their Christian counterparts the previous day.

He also explained his decision last Sunday to lift the partial lockdown in Ghana, saying he was left with a choice to protect the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian. So far, the ban on social gatherings is still in force.

“We have to also start planning for the future and looking at the things that we need to do so that we will be able to bring our lives back to normalcy.”

He thanked the Muslim community for members’ cooperation over the three-week period of lockdown and expressed the belief that they will continue to support government on future decisions.