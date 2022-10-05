Let’s leave partisanship out of the galamsey fight - Akufo-Addo

“The progress of our country depends on all of us, all citizens of Ghana, all fellow Ghanaians pulling together to defeat this existential threat to our future,” he said.

“There are many things I intend to beg of you during the close door session of our meeting, but one of the most significant which I have to state now is to seek your assistance to take partisan political interest out of the fight against ‘galamsey’.

Meanwhile, he intimated that neither he nor his government is against mining.

However, what he opposes is irresponsible mining.

“I have said it before. We are not against mining but we cannot accept mining in a manner that risks destroying our country.”

The President said the menace is a common enemy all Ghanaians must help defeat.

In 2017, Nana Addo said he will put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end galamsey in Ghana.

Rallying Ghana's traditional leaders together with the president, said if there is one right thing to be done, that thing is for all to fight galamsey, reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a "green country" and a "clean space."

The President addressing a workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders said he needed to proceed cautiously since the people involved were the same people who had voted him into power, and that should he take such a decision against them, they would not vote for him in the next election.

"I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter," Nana Addo said.