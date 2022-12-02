RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let’s stop exporting raw materials while importing finished goods – John Dumelo on Farmers’ Day

John Dumelo is advocating for an end to the exportation of raw materials and then turning around to import the finished goods of the same at high costs.

The actor and politician who happens to be a passionate farmer made this all-important call on Friday, December 2, 2022, which happens to be Farmers’ Day.

He took to his Facebook page to celebrate Ghanaian farmers as the day is earmarked to highlight the importance of their occupation to the development and survival of the country.

“On the occasion of farmers' day, let us emphasize value addition rather than exporting our raw materials and importing them as finished goods. Let’s start adding value and export. Happy farmers' day everyone!!!” Dumelo wrote.

Recently, he launched what he referred to as “Operation Feed Ourselves”, an initiative he believes will help cut down on the importation of goods into Ghana by 50% in the next 6 years.

He explained that the main focus of the initiative would be to produce more foodstuff especially rice, tomatoes, onions and maize from the Guan district and Northern parts of Ghana to feed the rest of the country.

“Another important aspect is to urge Ghanaians to add value to what we produce and consume Made in Ghana products,” Dumelo wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, November 7, 2022.

He entreated Ghanaians to “join hands to make this work”, adding “It’s a great time to be a farmer”.

The post triggered numerous reactions from Ghanaians who applauded and urged him to continue making agriculture attractive to the youth.

