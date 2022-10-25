According to the actor-turned-politician and farmer, shea butter is produced in abundance in the Northern part of Ghana, and amid the fast-depreciating Ghana cedi, which has had a domino effect on prices of goods, including cooking oil, he appears to believe it is an opportune time to not only use it in place of imported ones but to also promote it to the rest of the world.
Let’s use our natural shea butter oil – John Dumelo proposes amid cooking oil price hike
John Dumelo is proposing that Ghanaians resort to the use of shea butter for cooking as prices of cooking oil have unbearably skyrocketed in the last few days.
Read Also
Dumelo proposed this in a Facebook post on his page on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, sparking numerous reactions among his followers.
“Natural shea butter oil can be used for cooking and it’s in abundance in the Northern part of Ghana. So why are we not promoting its use?” he quizzed.
His clarion call has struck a core in most of his followers who agree with him, with many lauding him for the idea.
An aide to former President Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who herself hails from the northern part of the country, could not agree with Dumelo more, as she seized the opportunity to espouse some of the advantages of using shear butter for cooking.
“Absolutely yes… organic and unadulterated
“It also acts as a preservative
“Use it to fry your meat and fish and thank me later! You can keep it for a very long time…,” Mogtari wrote.
Ghanaians have been lamenting the hikes in the prices of cooking oil. It is just one of the many import-dependent products whose prices have increased due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and other major trading currencies.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh