Let’s use our natural shea butter oil – John Dumelo proposes amid cooking oil price hike

Dumelo proposed this in a Facebook post on his page on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, sparking numerous reactions among his followers.

“Natural shea butter oil can be used for cooking and it’s in abundance in the Northern part of Ghana. So why are we not promoting its use?” he quizzed.

His clarion call has struck a core in most of his followers who agree with him, with many lauding him for the idea.

An aide to former President Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who herself hails from the northern part of the country, could not agree with Dumelo more, as she seized the opportunity to espouse some of the advantages of using shear butter for cooking.

“Absolutely yes… organic and unadulterated

“It also acts as a preservative

“Use it to fry your meat and fish and thank me later! You can keep it for a very long time…,” Mogtari wrote.