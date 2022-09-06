Letting Aisha Huang off the hook was a huge setback against the galamsey fight – Ace Ankomah

Ace Ankomah said the decision was in bad faith.

“They allowed her to go. Today, she is back because we did not jail her. We did not even give the court the opportunity to free her. The day we let her go was the day we lost the fight against galamsey,” the leading member of pressure group, OccupyGhana said in an interview on Citi TV on Monday, September 5.

Aisha Huang, aka Aisha Ruixia, a 47-year-old ‘galamsey’ kingpin who was deported in 2019 is back in Ghana and mining without license.

The popular galamsey businesswoman was a household name in Ghana five years ago but fled to her home country under bizarre circumstances.

But in the latest development, Aisha Huang, has been charged together with three others for engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a licence.

She is also separately on a provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Her plea on the two charges was reserved due to the unavailability of a Chinese interpreter when she appeared at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 1.

While Aisha Huang was arraigned last Friday with her plea yet to be taken, the remaining three – Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu appeared before the Circuit Court presided by His Honour Bright Acquah, on Monday, September 5.