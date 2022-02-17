LGBTQ+ bill: NGO calls on Parliament to strike out portions that criminalise intersex people

Shun Adjei, the Executive Director of the NGO addressing the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on Thursday, February 17, 2022, said compelling children to undergo surgery has an adverse impact on them as they mature.

He stated that "So we see that it is a defilement of children and forces unnecessary treatment that contravenes several articles on the rights of a child. It must be thrown out immediately. The attempt by this Bill to criminalize advocacy and free speech and association must be stopped and condemned.

"We must also ensure that surgeries conducted on infants born intersex are stopped. Intersex surgeries are seen as cosmetic instead of medicinal and recent data supports this finding."

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.

Section 6 of the LGBTQI+ bill, states that "a person commits an offence if the person holds out as any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female."

However, the Bill in Section 6 (c), (f) (ii), and (g) (ii), exempts intersex people who 'agree' to undergo sexual reassignment to correct their 'abnormality'.

However, the submission of the bill to Parliament had elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.