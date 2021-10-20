RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Our culture don't accept LGBTQ+ - Nana Addo told

Nana Afransi IV, the Queen-mother and acting President of Effutuakwa Traditional area in Assin Fosu in the Central Region, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that homosexuality activities are not legalised under his presidency.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to her, the government must ensure that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed into law to prohibit same-sex marriage in the country.

She has appealed to the president to call on Members of Parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ bill because Ghanaians are against the activities of the LGBTQ+ community.

She made this known when the President paid a visit to her at the palace in Assin Fosu as part of his 2-day working visit to the Central Region.

Nana Afransi IV said, "Our culture and norms don’t accept homosexual activities, Please Nana Addo, it is your time that homosexual activities have started and become popular."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

