LGBTQI billboard on Tema motorway pulled down - Sam George reveals

One of the leaders of the anti-LGBTQI group, legislator for Ningo Prampram constituency,, Sam George, disclosed this in a Facebook post.

He said the billboard was pulled down after a media engagement with city authorities.

The MP had earlier issued a 24-hour ultimatum to authorities to pull down the billboard, which he and the anti-LGBTQI group described as illegal.

“Over the weekend, our attention was drawn to an illegality that flies in the face of the Constitution of Ghana – Articles 11 and 26 which talks about Ghana’s cultural sovereignty. We noticed that a billboard promoting the activities of the LGBTQ activities has been mounted along the motorway.”

“As sponsors of the bill before Parliament and as members of Parliament who represent the aspirations and will of Ghanaians, we have deemed it important to show up here today to register in the strongest way our displeasure, discomfort and abhorrence for this unholy, unculturable and untraditional advertisement that has been put up on this road,” the MP had said.

Sam George and eight other MPs are sponsoring an Anti- LGBTQI Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights that prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail.

The Bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, will criminalised all forms of support for the LGBTQ+ community if passed into law.