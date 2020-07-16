He said the sanctimonious attitude of the NDC founder in recent interviews are appalling.

Kweku Baako, contributing to Peace FM's 'kokrokoo’ on Wednesday, was of a view that Mr. Rawlings' behaviour is the reason why his friends have abandoned him.

According to him, “he (Rawlings) should ask himself all his close friends and associates, almost all maybe I should be fair; why is he not in good terms or talking terms with them?”

Mr. Baako insisted that the former President cannot portray himself as a saint and that there is absolutely something wrong with him that his own friends discovered and decided to alienate him.

“He should ask himself why; almost all of them. The fault must be with him not with all the rest that they have now lost touch with him. He can't be the only Saint around. All the people that have associated with him politically, almost all of them; he's fallen out with them and the stories he tells is not consistent. It's not coherent,” he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

To him, he (Rawlings) is lucky to be former President of Ghana, hence just like coronavirus the nation has learned to live with his ills.

Jerry John Rawlings

“With all the difficulties and challenges, whether we like it or not, the irony of history is you have become President under the fourth Republican constitution. You have left office but the State is looking after you, caring for you. Whether we like it or not, we have to live with it. The same way we're going to have to live with COVID till eternity; we're living with you. My advice to him is he should be very careful.”

“If I were him, I would concentrate on the book he says he's writing and put some of these things in there, even the untruth. But if he's not careful, even before the book comes out; people will expose him left, right and centre,” he said.