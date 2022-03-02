Linking economic hardships to coups is horrendous and horrible – Adom-Otchere slams Prof. Atuguba

According to him, such comments are lies and propaganda influenced by evil and serious people like the law professor should not be engaging in such lies.

"You Dr. Atuguba, you were a member of John Mahama’s cabinet [in 2013 at a time the cedi was ranked worst currency in Africa]. This was an economic crisis not occasioned by COVID but occasioned by pure mismanagement of the economy and ineptitude …”

"Dr Atuguba, you were sitting in John Mahama’s cabinet, no COVID, nothing and this is what you gave us in 2013; did you call for a coup at that time? Did you know then that when there is economic hardship there will be coup?”, he said.

"You broke all the economic bottles and glasses in the Jubilee House; everything was broken. No COVID, nothing…Dr Atuguba did anybody say we should go and do coup when you and your administration put off the lights for years and the economy was down for years, did anybody say coup?" he quizzed.

"Speak the truth…, don’t speak lies and propaganda influenced by evil. These kinds of propaganda is influenced by evil; it is coming from the pits of hell, when you look at the people who are talking…it is only evil that can make you do that."

Turning to Prof. Raymond Atuguba’s photo on his touchscreen, Adom-Otchere advised the law professor to repent and not to do that again.

“Dr. Atuguba, don’t do that again. You are a nice guy, we respect you; don’t do that again, don’t let partisanship worry you ok? This partisanship is evil, repent, read John 3:16; repent," he stressed.

Pulse Ghana

Professor Raymond Atuguba, at a public forum in Accra, referenced one Samuel Huntington’s PhD thesis and said the current economic situation could trigger a coup.

"We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral PhD student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.