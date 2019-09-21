It follows comments by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, the the ex-president was complicit in the murder because the deceased had his nude pictures.

In a statement, an aide to the former president, Joyce Mogtari Bawa, said there "is no iota of truth in the allegations" and that "they are complete fabrications and figment of fevered imaginations."

﻿“It makes no logical sense that a man who has tried all these years to denigrate the person of the former President, would have such information and will for almost three years since his party has been in office not present it to the investigative authorities,” she quizzed.