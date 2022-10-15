Listen to Otomfuor, you know he's absolutely right - Manasseh Azure

According to Manasseh, the Asantehene has succinctly said what Akufo Addo needs to be told, He said the government's claim of fighting galamsey is "full of lies; they should give a break"

Asantehene while addressing the press said the problem of illegal mining can be solved only if Akufo Addo and his team stop being hypocritical about the menace.

"You send military men to galamsey sites; they end up arresting laborers covered in mud. can this man be the one behind galamsey"? Asantehene quizzed.

He further charged the Akufo Addo-led administration to get serious about fighting the galamsey war rather than talking without action.

Asantehene also challenged the president and his team to go after top government and party officials who are financing the menace and not chase after helpless laborers, Ghanaians.

He also mentioned that government should stop blaming the chiefs and others and take responsibility in the fight against illegal mining since the government controls all the security apparatus and appoints the heads of the regional and district security council.

However, Manasseh in a series of tweets has backed Asantehene on his address about illegal mining and has charged Akufo Addo to pay heed to Otomfuor.