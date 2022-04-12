Little drops of taxes create mighty nation and E-levy will bring massive dev't — Finance Ministry

The levy was passed at a reduced rate of 1.5% from the initial 1.75% amid a Minority walkout.

However, the President assented to the E-levy Bill on Thursday, March 31, 2022, despite a challenge at the Supreme Court by the Minority in Parliament against its passage.

He believes criticisms against the passage of the controversial tax are unfounded, as countries affected by the pandemic equally resorted to unpopular measures to revive the economy.

According to him, "The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19… What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia Ukraine war."