Making the announcement at No.10 Downing Street in London, she said she had told King Charles she was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister
The UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned from her position with immediate effect.
She added: “I recognise… given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
Liz Truss has been in office for just 45 days – the shortest tenure of any UK prime minister.
Her resignation came amidst an economic crisis in Britain and after a series of policy reversals by her government which badly eroded Truss's authority.
Speaking outside Downing Street, Truss said that she was not able to deliver the mandate that she was elected on and would leave the role after her successor is chosen in a party leadership contest.
The second shortest serving PM was George Canning, who served for 119 days after dying in 1827.
