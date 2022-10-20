Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

She added: “I recognise… given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

Liz Truss has been in office for just 45 days – the shortest tenure of any UK prime minister.

Her resignation came amidst an economic crisis in Britain and after a series of policy reversals by her government which badly eroded Truss's authority.

Her announcement on Thursday came on her 45th day in office.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Truss said that she was not able to deliver the mandate that she was elected on and would leave the role after her successor is chosen in a party leadership contest.