The Minister will do the announcement at a press conference to be held at the Ministry of Information in Accra.
Local Govt Minister to release MMDCEs list on Sunday
The Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe is expected to announce the final list of nominated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the final list of his nominees to the Minister on Tuesday.
Confirming this, a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere Darko, in a tweet on Saturday, September 18, 2021, stated that “The only list which matters will be put out Sunday. This is not a do or die affair. The President appoints and he does so not to deliberately disappoint anyone but to get his work done. It is that simple. Let’s live with it and make progress.
The delay in nominating MMDCEs, according to the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, was to ensure it was gender balanced and an infusion of youthful people. The MMDCEs who are important officials in the country’s governance and decentralization are appointed by the president with not less than twothirds of the Assembly present and voting their meeting, under Chapter Twenty of the Constitution in Article 243.
