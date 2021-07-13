John Boadu tells Lordina Mahama to refund GH¢3.2m allowance paid

"Let me say this emphatically. Former President Mahama's wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her since January 2017 till now. Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded. The monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GH¢3.2 million," he said.

The call on Lordina Mahama to refund monies paid to her as allowances come on the heels of Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo who has decided to refund all monies paid to her since 2017.

Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian media landscape has been awash with criticisms of the Ntiamoa Commission's decision to regularize allowances paid to First and Second Ladies, whether past, present, or in future.

An impression was created by a section of the general public including the TUC, NDC, and some civil society organizations that only Mrs. Rebecca Akuffo-Addo and Hajia Samira Bawumia are beneficiaries of these allowances being turned into salaries.