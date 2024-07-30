Maame Tiwaa misled me to attack Adam Bonaa - NPP’s Nana Owusu Appiah

Owusu, a former police officer, while speaking on Accra-based Neat FM said, “The claims I made when I came here previously about Adam Bonaa supposedly going to EOCO to make demands were based on information given to me by Maame Tiwaa.” He continued, “But let me state unequivocally that I was misled and some of the things I said cannot be substantiated. I have done my own checks and found that they cannot be substantiated, and so I want to apologise for those comments.”

Owusu went further to apologise to Adam Bonaa. “I think it’s better these issues are settled, and I want to render an unqualified apology to him.”

In response, Dr Bonaa, speaking on the same show, emphasised that his crusade was aimed at ensuring accountability and thus commended Nana Appiah for mending his ways.

“I maintain that there was no truth in the claims, and if he has admitted that he was misled, I accept it. I have known Maame Tiwaa for years, but it does not mean that when things are not going right, I shouldn’t act,” he stated.

Appiah also criticised the EOCO boss for calling and threatening Bonaa’s wife. “I can tell you on authority that I spoke to Maame Tiwaa not more than a week ago. I spoke to her after she called Adam Bonaa’s wife, and in my personal opinion, I think that approach was not thought through. Because I could have an issue with you and would not want a spouse to be involved or hear. What I do outside is between me and the people I engage with, so I told her she was wrong and that with everything going on, I wish they would cease fire,” he stated.