Maame Tiwaa misled me to attack Adam Bonaa - NPP’s Nana Owusu Appiah

Nana Appiah Owusu, who was a spokesperson for Maame Tiwaa, said he was made to believe things he has now come to know are false after he met the EOCO boss and asked for evidence of the claims being made against Bonaa. He had accused Dr Bonaa of holding a grudge against the EOCO boss because Maame Tiwaa had refused to give him money. This came in the wake of Dr Bonaa calling for an investigation into the handling of the Cecilia Dapaah case by EOCO.
A member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Appiah Owusu, says he was misled by the Director-General of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to attack security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa in the wake of the impasse between the EOCO boss and Dr Bonaa.
Recommended articles
Owusu, a former police officer, while speaking on Accra-based Neat FM said, “The claims I made when I came here previously about Adam Bonaa supposedly going to EOCO to make demands were based on information given to me by Maame Tiwaa.” He continued, “But let me state unequivocally that I was misled and some of the things I said cannot be substantiated. I have done my own checks and found that they cannot be substantiated, and so I want to apologise for those comments.”
Owusu went further to apologise to Adam Bonaa. “I think it’s better these issues are settled, and I want to render an unqualified apology to him.”
In response, Dr Bonaa, speaking on the same show, emphasised that his crusade was aimed at ensuring accountability and thus commended Nana Appiah for mending his ways.
“I maintain that there was no truth in the claims, and if he has admitted that he was misled, I accept it. I have known Maame Tiwaa for years, but it does not mean that when things are not going right, I shouldn’t act,” he stated.
Appiah also criticised the EOCO boss for calling and threatening Bonaa’s wife. “I can tell you on authority that I spoke to Maame Tiwaa not more than a week ago. I spoke to her after she called Adam Bonaa’s wife, and in my personal opinion, I think that approach was not thought through. Because I could have an issue with you and would not want a spouse to be involved or hear. What I do outside is between me and the people I engage with, so I told her she was wrong and that with everything going on, I wish they would cease fire,” he stated.
Maame Tiwaa was recently reported to have called Dr Bonaa’s wife and threatened her over her husband’s crusade against her. However, in her defence, the EOCO boss, while confirming the call to Dr Bonaa’s wife, stated that it was not a threat. Instead, she claimed it was a plea to prevent the wife of Adam Bonaa from becoming an "innocent victim" in the ongoing conflict between her and Dr Bonaa.