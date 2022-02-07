Madina MP pleads not guilty to Police criminal charges

Mr. Sosu is in court after he led a demonstration in his constituency to protest over bad roads on October 25, 2021.

The Police claim the protest included some unlawful acts, hence an attempt to arrest the MP.

Mr. Sosu also claimed police manhandled him on the day of the protest when they first tried to arrest him. This led to him filing a complaint in Parliament against two police officers.

Pulse Ghana

The Police consequently secured a criminal summons against Mr. Sosu on November 8, 2021.

The court, also directed that the Prosecution serve the MP and his lawyer with documents and witness statements that it intends to rely on when trial begins.