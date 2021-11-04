Madina MP to appear in court on Monday for leading an ‘illegal’ protest

According the police, the demonstration was an illegality amidst the burning of tyres and blocking of roads.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Director of Public Affairs for the Police ACP Kwasi Ofori said Hon. Sosu has to answer against the charges against him.

“The Police still stands by its position on the matter and the MP is expected to appear in court on November 8 over the charges we have filed against him. We maintain that we have behaved in a manner consistent with democratic principles and in line with democracy such as ours,”.

The Madina MP had complained on the floor of Parliament about how he was manhandled by the Police when he was about addressing his constituents who were demonstrating over bad roads in the area.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has declined a request from the Ghana Police Service to release the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu for interrogation.

According to the Speaker, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker will be involved in parliamentary proceedings therefore he cannot honour the invite.