Zoomlion educates Madina traders, drivers on sanitation and safety practices

Officials from the Road Safety Management Services Limited (RSML), a sister company of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, also joined to educate the transport operators on the need to pay attention to safety on the road.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Tuesday, October 30, took its sanitation awareness campaign to the Madina Market Square, where officials educated transport operators and traders on good sanitary practices.

The exercise, which forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects, seeks to build a good culture of waste management and healthy lifestyles among the Ghanaian population.

Senior Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Francis Atayure Abirigo, told the drivers and traders to do away with bad environmental practices such as throwing waste from moving vehicles, dumping of refuse into drains and open defecation among others.

These behaviours according to him, destroy the aesthetic beauty of the environment.

Mr. Abirigo said these despicable human activities have been the causes of the perennial flooding witnessed in the cities and frequent cholera outbreaks.

The Marketing Communications Manager of Road Safety Management Services Limited, Roland Walker, explained that basic road safety practices such as sticking to the speed limit, putting the phone away while driving and avoiding alcohol intake can help save lives of passengers.

He revealed that a major cause of road accidents has been attributed to the frequent break down of vehicles abandoned on our roads without any precautionary road signs displayed to alert oncoming road users.

He said the RSML is providing a 24-hour towing solution, an annual insurance package of which drivers can sign up for their vehicles at a token of GH¢40.00 for prompt towing services throughout the year to deal with the situation.

The service, he noted, is available within a 50-kilometre radius across Ghana where broken down vehicles would be towed to avoid accidents.

The Chairman of the Madina/Adenta Drivers Welfare Committee, Tham Ernest, expressed his appreciation to the two companies and other stakeholders, for engaging the drivers on road safety and sanitation issues which he said are critical to their activities.

