He claims the last NDC administration did more in empowering and building factories than what the current NPP government is doing.

He said the New Patriotic Party’s One-District One Factory Programme pales in comparison to the over 1,000 factories created under former President Mahama.

“If you are trying to look at whoever built factories and employed people, we did far more than anything the NPP has done so far,” he told 3news.com.

He said the difference between what happened under the NDC and what is happening under the NPP “is branding and sloganeering difference”.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

“If it is a matter of bragging, we could have bragged over 1,000 factories.

“More than 1,000 factories were created in the last Mahama administration. NPP had the slogan for it, which of course people can remember. NDC did not have a slogan for it.”

He cites how most of the factories secured funding and support from government agencies like the National Board for Small-Scale Industries, Export Development Bank as well as Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).