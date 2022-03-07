The Independence Day celebration is an annual event to commemorate the toils of Ghana’s forefathers who fought for its independence from colonial rulers in 1957.
Mahama celebrates his father and Nkrumah on Independence Day
As Ghana marked its 65th Independence Day on Sunday, March 6, former president John Dramani Mahama has shared a photo of his father and the country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
This year’s event was held in the Central Region under the theme "Working together, bouncing back better."
While wishing Ghanaians a happy celebration, Mr Mahama shared an old picture of his father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, and Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah on his social media platforms.
"First President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, captured here with his Ministers. That’s my dad, EA Mahama (in smock) in the far right corner. Happy 65th Independence Anniversary," the former President captioned the photo on Twitter.
Mahama’s father was a Minister of State under Dr Kwame Nkrumah when he was the President of Ghana.
He was also a Member of Parliament in the First Republic of Ghana as the very first MP for the West Gonja Constituency.
Reports say he was instrumental in assisting Nkrumah as the first Minister of State for the Northern Region.
He later served as a senior presidential adviser during Ghana’s Third Republic under Hilla Limann.
He was also an educator and a rice farmer, aside from his iconic political achievements.
