Mahama commends NDC National Executives, encourages tireless efforts for victory in 2024

Highlighting the importance of unity within the party, Mahama emphasized the need for collaboration among NDC members and leaders and encouraged the national executives to foster cohesion, ensuring that the party operates as a unified force with a common goal clinching victory in the 2024 elections.

"This is commendable. Let's continue to work tirelessly for victory in the 2024 elections.

We have a lot to do, and I am confident that together we can achieve great success"

The NDC elected new national leaders on December 17, 2022, at its 10th National Delegates Congress held under the theme, ‘Rallying for Victory 2024’, the congress assembled 63 candidates who contested for 11 positions with about 8,100 out of 9,500 delegates participating.