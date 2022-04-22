In a Facebook post, Mahama said "Losing your child is a painful experience. Bishop Dag, his family, and the church's loss are our loss. We all feel deep pain."

He also expressed the condolences of his wife, Lordina Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the family and the Lighthouse Group of Churches.

Pulse Ghana

Dr. David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The 31-year-old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.