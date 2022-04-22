RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama commiserates with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills over the death of his son

Kojo Emmanuel

John Mahama has visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder of the Light House Chapel to sympathise with him over the loss of his son – Dr. David Heward-Mills.

Mahama paid a call to sign the book of condolence and also sympathize with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and the entire family.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "Losing your child is a painful experience. Bishop Dag, his family, and the church's loss are our loss. We all feel deep pain."

He also expressed the condolences of his wife, Lordina Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the family and the Lighthouse Group of Churches.

John Mahama with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills Pulse Ghana

Dr. David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The 31-year-old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.

He died at the age of 31.

