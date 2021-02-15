The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader mourned with the family of Gorka who was his chief security detail.
He passed away on Friday and was buried in line with Islamic customs.
Below are some pictures of his commiseration visit
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader mourned with the family of Gorka who was his chief security detail.
He passed away on Friday and was buried in line with Islamic customs.
Below are some pictures of his commiseration visit
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh