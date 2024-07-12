Mahama condemns disgraceful journalism by Asaase radio and Daily Guide

Mahama criticised these media houses for unethical journalism practices, specifically accusing them of deliberately concocting stories that allege he sought assistance from the Russian government for the 2024 election.

He emphasised the importance of responsible journalism and called out these outlets for their lack of integrity and professionalism.

According to Mahama, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relied on misinformation and disinformation over the past eight years to obscure the corrupt, deplorable, disrespectful, and incompetent administration that has led many Ghanaians into hardship.

In a statement signed and issued by his special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama noted that he became aware of a syndication of falsehoods written by NPP propagandists, passed off as news articles in various NPP tabloids and propaganda outlets, including Asaase Radio and the Daily Guide.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that Asaase Radio and its affiliates were established as conduits for government propaganda.

He added that figures like George Andah and Wilberforce Asare, who spread falsehoods, should remember that journalism comes with ethical responsibilities.

Mahama criticised Asaase Radio for joining the Daily Guide and the Ministry of Information's "fake news factory" by fabricating stories that claim he is in Russia to solicit financial and technical support for the 2024 elections.

