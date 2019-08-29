Two police officers are confirmed dead in a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday, 28 August 2019, between the police and some gunmen around Buduburam, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the death of two police officers.

READ ALSO: Police announce GHS 10k reward for information on Tamale cop killers

Mahama in a Facebook post to commiserate with families of the slain police officers said: "Sad to learn, yet again, of the gruesome killing of two policemen in Kasoa. Our law enforcement officers are doing their best under very challenging circumstances to protect life and property. I, therefore, condemn the increasing spate of violence against them.

"May their families be consoled and may the perpetrators be brought to justice sooner than later. We must put in place stringent measures to help protect our men in uniform."