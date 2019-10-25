The former president consoled most of the families who were displaced by the heavy rains.

In a facebook post, the NDC flagbearer said: I visited communities affected by torrential rains in the Upper East Region on Thursday. Almost 30,000 people including children have, unfortunately, been rendered homeless, with 28 people confirmed dead from the devastation and destruction of houses.

“During the visit, I interacted and consoled those who lost relatives, sympathized with families displaced by the floods, and presented relief items to support the communities in Chiana-Paga, Navrongo, Builsa South and Builsa North areas of the region.

“Accompanied by national, regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I also paid courtesy calls on the chiefs and elders in the various communities”.

According to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the floods left 25 people dead and over 3000 people displaced from their homes.