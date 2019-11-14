He said the NDC would have been grateful if they had competent family members like the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Antwi-Bosiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said President Akufo-Addo has surrounded himself with competent people unlike the "non performing" ministers who made up former President Mahama's government.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi explained that 2020 budget statement presented by Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta proved clearly that President Akufo-Addo's government has put the plight of Ghanaians first and is a caring one.

Chairman Wontumi stated that "If Mahama had a competent minister like Ken Ofori-Atta to serve under him, he would have dropped on his knees and given thanks to God. You can't even compare his non performing ministers to the current ones serving under President Akufo-Addo."

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

He continued that "President Akufo-Addo is fortunate to have a competent cousin by his side; if John Mahama had a competent cousin like Ken, he would have ruled Ghana for long but he has none".

Finance minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta yesterday presented the 2020 budget statement to Parliament.

During the presentation, he praised the macroeconomic achievements of the current government stating that “our discipline and determination to stay focused has been recognized by our global partners namely the UN, World Bank and IMF to mention a few.”