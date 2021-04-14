RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama donates GHS 10,000 to family of slain 11-year old boy

Authors:

Evans Annang

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections, John Dramani Mahama has donated a sum of GHS 10,000 to the family of the 11-year old boy killed by ritualists in Kasoa.

Prof Opoku-Agyeman donates

Pulse Ghana

The donation was by the running mate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman on behalf of the flagbearer and the party.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the unfortunate incident demands a national soul-searching of the country.

“On behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, we made a token donation of GHS10,000.00 to the family. This despicable episode demands national soul-searching and an honest enquiry into the direction of our country”, she posted.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further asked for Allah’s strength for the family particularly in this holy month of Ramadan.

The NDC reacting to the ritual murder and the craze for the acquisition of quick wealth said such is morally unstable and illegal that must be condemned by all and sundry.

The party in a statement has drawn the attention of the government to the "plethora of crimes which resolution has dragged on interminably, thus, encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity."

Prof Opoku-Agyeman
Prof Opoku-Agyeman Pulse Ghana

The NDC also encouraged the youth to look out for honest, hard-working, and accomplished persons as their role models.

"Wealth which has been improperly obtained should never be an attraction for the upcoming youth of this great nation," it said.

"In this regard, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to speed up investigations and crank the wheels of justice so that the country can rid itself of the odious reminder of this unfortunate event," the party added.

Two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini killed the young boy for money rituals at Kasoa two weeks ago.

