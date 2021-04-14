Mahama donates GHS 10,000 to family of slain 11-year old boy

The NDC reacting to the ritual murder and the craze for the acquisition of quick wealth said such is morally unstable and illegal that must be condemned by all and sundry.

The party in a statement has drawn the attention of the government to the "plethora of crimes which resolution has dragged on interminably, thus, encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity."

Pulse Ghana

The NDC also encouraged the youth to look out for honest, hard-working, and accomplished persons as their role models.

"Wealth which has been improperly obtained should never be an attraction for the upcoming youth of this great nation," it said.