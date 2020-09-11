Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said neither Mahama nor any member of the NDC has made any ethnocentric comments against the ethnic group.

He said this at Thursday’s opening ceremony for a training programme on electoral laws ahead of the 2020 polls.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC Chairman

“If somebody puts up a post and refers to a group within government pursuing something and the person speaks about them, I don’t see why the whole Akyem, community will appropriate it to themselves and decide to go and demonstrates,” Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo said.

According to him, the protests against Mahama are just meant to “divert attention from our manifesto and the kind of earthshaking effect that it has brought to the government. Otherwise I don’t think anybody has insulted the people of Akyem.”

Mahama has come under criticism for sharing an article relating to the Agyapa Royalties Agreement, which described government officials involved in the deal as “Akyem mafia” and “sakawa boys”.

The article, which was originally written by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has been widely condemned, with some describing it as ethnocentric.

Indeed, President Akufo-Addo also expressed his disappointment in Mahama for sharing what he described as a “disturbing” comment.

Earlier in the week, a group called the Concern Citizens of Okyeman also hit the streets to demonstrate against the former President and called for an apology and a retraction.

Several members of the NDC’s communication team have, however, indicated that no apology will be rendered.