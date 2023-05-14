Mahama holds the torch to lead NDC again

The party confirmed his victory in the dark hours on Sunday, May 14.

Mr. Mahama was confident of his victory following the withdrawal of aspiring candidate, former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who cited party discrepancies as reasons for chickening out.

The campaign team of Mahama had earlier indicated that they were confident of securing 99.9% of the votes in the primaries.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kojo Bonsu has conceded and extended congratulations to Mr. Mahama for winning the presidential primaries