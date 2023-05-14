ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama holds the torch to lead NDC again

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama will again lead the opposition National Democratic Congress into the 2024 general elections after securing a landslide victory at the just-ended primaries of the party.

JDM

Mr. Mahama obtained a total votes of 297,603 representing (98.9%) of the total valid votes emerging as the flagbearer-elect of the NDC beating his closest contender Kojo Bonsu who polled 3,181 votes representing (1.1%)

The party confirmed his victory in the dark hours on Sunday, May 14.

Mr. Mahama was confident of his victory following the withdrawal of aspiring candidate, former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who cited party discrepancies as reasons for chickening out.

The campaign team of Mahama had earlier indicated that they were confident of securing 99.9% of the votes in the primaries.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kojo Bonsu has conceded and extended congratulations to Mr. Mahama for winning the presidential primaries

John Dramani Mahama will come in 2024 and be hopeful of being re-elected as president after failing to retain office in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
