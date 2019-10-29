He said the 'shambolic' governance of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party necessitated his comeback.

Mahama said this in a confab with supporters of the NDC in London over the weekend.

“I think that Ghanaians are more discerning now…after what we’ve all gone through, any politician who comes dangling promises before you, you’ll look at him twice…or, if any politician comes to you and says, Try me’, you’ll turn and run away,” the former said during a meeting with party members in London.

“And, so, times are not easy but we want to give our people hope, we’re on a rescue mission: to rescue the fate of our people in their democracy and we are starting that with the manifesto we’ll present; it’ll be a very practical manifesto that incorporates their concerns and we’ll work together and communicate to Ghanaians every step of the way, the implementation of that manifesto.

‘I feel your suffering; I’m coming back to address challenges’ – Mahama to Ghanaians

“It will be a realistic manifesto to turn things around and start laying the foundation for the transformation of our country’s economy”, Mr Mahama added.

John Mahama lost the 2016 general elections woefully to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, however, he has been re-elected by the NDC to lead the party in 2020.