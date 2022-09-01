Mahama is calling for mayhem in 2024 – Allotey Jacobs blasts former President

Speaking on Peace FM in Accra, the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC said Mahama is calling for the devil in the next elections.

"It looks like we are invoking the devil to descend [in] 2024. Is the devil going to be our Judge? You know what goes along with the devil; chaos, anarchy!"

He explained that it is a strategy by the former President and the NDC to discredit the Judiciary and it is all in response to comments by the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that he hopes to see a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate win the 2024 Presidential elections.

"The same old story; the fear of the 2020 verdict. So, if the President says this, then I'm not going to attack the President but I'm going to attack the Judiciary that gave the verdict for the President to be the President. That is the tactics," he claimed while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

"The Judiciary is the four-foundation pillars upon which our democracy thrive . . . So, immediately you start to attack a pillar [not the four], even a pillar, it means there is something cooking somewhere . . . It is a strategy. This is a political strategy but it is unfortunate . . .", he said.

He also replied the former President saying, "when somebody talks about Ghanaians not liking the current Judiciary rules and so forth, it is the creation of the NDC. It is a fact. They have named these Judges as 'Unanimous FC'. So, if somebody comes on platform and attribute it to Ghanaians, it is not Ghanaians but his own people. So, you can't muddy the water and then come and accuse somebody".