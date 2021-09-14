Mahama is saddened by Ashanti Region’s slow development – Joseph Yamin

He argues that if President Mahama was still in power, the Kumasi airport would have been completed “and we can also travel straight to the US from the Ashanti Region. Phase 2 of the Kejetia market would’ve also been completed and there would be no congestion. The Suame interchange would’ve been completed and that would’ve been a beauty.” Yamin said in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9

The former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports added that major overheads in the region are in a deplorable state and accused President Akufo-Addo of abandoning the people of Kumasi. “President Akufo-Addo has decided not to focus on Kumasi and is ignoring its development. Mahama sees Kumasi and says these are the people I wanted to help develop their region and is sad by the level of development in the region.”

Joseph Yamin however mentioned that a crooked tree that is not broken is still the same and can be straightened. “Vote the NDC into power once more and see Ashanti Region develop,” he charged.

Pulse Ghana

The two-day tour of the Region will mark the end of the second phase of his tour, which is meant at expressing gratitude to his supporters and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the votes in the December 7, 2020 elections.