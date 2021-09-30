According to the Minority Leader in Parliament, Mahama is the best candidate to win power for the party.
Mahama is the right person to give NDC victory in 2024 – Haruna Iddrisu
The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed his support for former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024.
Speaking on Accra based Citi TV, Mr. Iddrisu, however, said that victory the NDC is seeking will only come with vigilance.
“The NDC will call for greater transparency, especially at the collation of the results. Zero-tolerance for 2024 will be our declaration, and we will police the ballot. I always say that for persons who love President Mahama and want his return just as I want, go to your polling station and make sure he wins. Nothing more. If he wins at the 33,000 polling stations, he will be the next President of the Republic”.
“It is not about running to take photographs with him thinking that is how you are contributing to the success of the NDC, I don’t think going to take pictures with him means he has won. I think we should go back to our roots as NDC with operation win your ballot box”, he added.
A former Northern Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei, alias Yellow Man in a recent interview contends that former president John Dramani Mahama should not be challenged as the party's 2024 presidential candidate.
He insists that Mr. Mahama is the most marketed politician in Ghana capable of winning the next general elections 'one touch.'
Godfred Wumbei, who is also eyeing the NDC Northern Regional Chairman position, believes the party was robbed of the 2020 polls, hence the need to endorse John Mahama by popular acclamation for the 2024 presidential election.
