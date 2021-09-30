Mahama is the right person to give NDC victory in 2024 – Haruna Iddrisu

Speaking on Accra based Citi TV, Mr. Iddrisu, however, said that victory the NDC is seeking will only come with vigilance.

“The NDC will call for greater transparency, especially at the collation of the results. Zero-tolerance for 2024 will be our declaration, and we will police the ballot. I always say that for persons who love President Mahama and want his return just as I want, go to your polling station and make sure he wins. Nothing more. If he wins at the 33,000 polling stations, he will be the next President of the Republic”.

“It is not about running to take photographs with him thinking that is how you are contributing to the success of the NDC, I don’t think going to take pictures with him means he has won. I think we should go back to our roots as NDC with operation win your ballot box”, he added.

A former Northern Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei, alias Yellow Man in a recent interview contends that former president John Dramani Mahama should not be challenged as the party's 2024 presidential candidate.

He insists that Mr. Mahama is the most marketed politician in Ghana capable of winning the next general elections 'one touch.'