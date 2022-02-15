Mahama is willing to help Akufo-Addo solve economic challenges – Ofosu Ampofo

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting John Mahama had with members of the clergy, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo said the party is willing to offer its support towards coming up with comprehensive measures in rebounding the economy.

“Discussions were frank and open. The former President has given clear indications that he will put the issues ahead of his personal and parochial interest and for that, he is prepared that if there is any dialogue that encapsulates the plan towards addressing the economic challenges, he is prepared to offer his bit in the interest of mother Ghana.”

The challenges of the economy have led to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s introduction of the controversial e-levy.

Some economists and social commentators have also called on the government to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance.

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member for New Juabeng South, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah urged his government to forego the proposed electronic levy.

He said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wise counsel on Ghana’s struggling economy.

Dr Assibey-Yeboah who is also a former Chair of the Finance Committee of Parliament said the controversial e-levy is not the way to go in shoring up the country’s fiscal deficit.

“Without a doubt, I think we should be placing a call to Washington if we haven’t really done that. We are just not going to ask for the funds just because E-levy has been passed or not. E-levy will just bring about GH¢5 billion. We are in a deep hole of our tax revenue and facing difficulties, so going to the Fund will give us some support.

“So there is nothing wrong with going to the Fund. Ghana is a member of the IMF so what is wrong going to ask for support when we are in difficulties to go and pool resources. If I was the finance minister, I will be convincing the President that it is about time we went back,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.